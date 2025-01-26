Winger Burns leaves MK Dons for Grimsby Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 22-year-old has not kicked a ball for MK Dons in more than a year

Darragh Burns has left MK Dons to join League Two side Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Irish winger has spent the last year on loan at League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers, helping them to a second place finish in the league, while also featuring in the Europa Conference League.

Moving to Milton Keynes from St Patrick’s in the summer of 2022, along with fellow compatriots Connor Grant and Dawson Devoy, Burns was limited to just 24 appearances for the club prior to his loan move back to home soil.

Making 40 appearances for Rovers last season, it was expected for Burns to remain in Ireland, but a late move by Grimsby sees the winger heading for Blundell Park to join the Mariners.

David Artell’s side were beaten 3-0 on Saturday by Barrow, with former Dons midfielder MJ Williams making his debut for the Bluebirds after leaving Stadium MK on Thursday. However, Grimsby sit ninth in the table, three points clear of Dons in 12th.

On the arrival of Burns, Artell said: “We’re delighted that Darragh chose to come to us over other competition. He’ll provide strength and depth in the wide forward positions.

“We’ve been tracking him for some time and have been impressed. He’s technically proficient, particularly in the final third with excellent crossing, good delivery from both feet and he has an eye for goal, too.”