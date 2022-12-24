January will be a critical month for MK Dons as they look to fix the recruitment issues they had in the summer to avoid relegation from League One.

Chairman Pete Winkleman admitted the squad in it’s current form can only get the club so far and big changes needed to be made next month to help get them out of the trouble they currently find themselves in.

“There is no doubt we have to improve and you can only get so much out of the team that we’ve got,” he said. “We’ve got to look at that, and Mark has to address everything.

“In January, we’ll be looking to do a few things but where we are in the table means we can’t do everything we want to. So it’s with a note of caution of we can do what we can and what we’d like to being two different things.

“But even where we are, we’re still an attractive place to come to play.”

With the appointment of Mark Jackson as head coach, replacing Liam Manning who was sacked two weeks ago, Winkelman believes they have the right man in charge to help them escape the bottom four quickly.

Jackson, who cut his teeth in the Leeds United academy system before being promoted to first-team coach last season, is making his first step into management and fits the bill as a head coach in the mould Dons are looking for.

But when asked about whether the head coach position, as opposed to a traditional manager, limited who the club could realisitically attract, Winkelman said: “I didn't find that being half the problem people think. I think most of football is heading towards this model and I don't think it narrowed our field at all.

“We play a certain type of football, like you'd watch in the Premier League and I'm keen we stay true to that. That limits the number of people who can deliver that.

