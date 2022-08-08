Winkelman to discuss supporters’ issues ahead of Carabao Cup match

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman will give an interview ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash with Sutton United to address issues raised by supporters after Saturday’s match with Sheffield Wednesday.

Fans have raised several issues with the way their matchday experience unfolded, including issues with ticketing, parking, entering the stadium, and food and drink inside Stadium MK.

Their complaints came after a pre-match presentation was made on the pitch marking Stadium MK being voted as English football’s ‘best away fan experience’ for disabled supporters, following a recent survey by Level Playing Field (LPF).