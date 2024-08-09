Winkelman's statement following sale of MK Dons to Fahad Al Ghanim

Pete Winkelman | Jane Russell

Dear Friends,

MK Dons are 20 years old this year and throughout that time we've been on a rollercoaster of highs and lows that we have all come through together.

From winning the League Two and EFL Trophy double in 2008 and promotion to the Championship in 2015, to developing the most successful hotel and events business in the region, we have been able to bring some unforgettable experiences to Stadium MK and Milton Keynes.

Equally, we have faced difficulties navigating global events such as the financial crash in 2008 and, more recently, the Covid pandemic, where we not only survived but were able to host the first live sporting events in the country.

However, what has become clear to me in recent years is that while I am so proud of Stadium MK and the sustainable business we've created, it can only support the development of the Football Club to a certain level, without separate and significant investment.

Over the last year, I have been able to spend time with Fahad and he has convinced me that he brings the passion and determination to see the club participate at the highest level and has the resources to help it do so.

It is, therefore, time for me to step aside and put the custodianship of the club and the wider business into new hands.

There are so many people to thank who have shared this journey, supporters, managers, players, politicians, architects, builders and of course all our incredible staff.

Finally, I would also like to sincerely thank my family for all their help, and for giving me the strength to lead the club for more than two decades. I am extremely grateful for the amazing support I have received over the years. It has been a joy and an honour to lead the unrelenting effort that created both MK Dons and Stadium MK and I step away reassured this legacy will continue to contribute to our wonderful City of Milton Keynes for the foreseeable future.

I'm sure I'll see you at a game soon.

Come on you MK Dons!