Ethan Robson had to battle hard in the midfield against Accrington. Goals from Mo Eisa and Matt O’Riley though secured the three points for MK Dons in their 2-0 win at Stadium MK

Not a classic by any means, Liam Manning said he was impressed with his MK Dons side as they ground out a 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Mo Eisa’s goal just before half-time was the only moment of quality in the first half, and though it was more open in the second, it wasn’t until the 85th minute and Matt O’Riley’s second in succession that ensured Dons the points at Stadium MK.

Accrington set up to stop Dons at every turn and almost came away with a point when Joel Mumbongo went through on goal with 12 minutes to go, but inexplicably shot wide, allowing O’Riley to capitalise at the end for Dons to pick up their second victory of the campaign.

After thrilling performances in their previous four league games this season, Manning said the patient and at times frustrating nature of the game showed his side can win in a different way too.

“When the opposition set up like that, credit to them, it's difficult and frustrating,” he said. “But we showed today we can win in a different way.

“It's not a classic, not one many people will watch back but we've come away with three points.

“We had moments when we tried to play, elements of bravery to get success, but it was really difficult.

“They came to frustrate us, and you could send it in the players and fans. It spoiled the game slightly but they nearly did their job.

“It's a really pleasing result. You could see the celebrations at the end, everyone in it together. Ultimately, we showed we can win games in a different way to the others.

“The skipper (Dean Lewington) said it in the changing room that we'd have lost it last season. I put that on the guys, we're here to support them and they have to deliver it for 95 minutes in the game.