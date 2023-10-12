News you can trust since 1981
Winning is more important that a personal goal tally for Harrison

The MK Dons forward discussed his first goal for the club

By Toby Lock
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
The wait for Ellis Harrison’s first MK Dons goal came to an end on Saturday, but he does not mind if he does not score again all season if the club gets promoted.

The striker’s header helped pull one back in the 2-1 defeat to Gillingham at Priestfield, his first since signing for the club last month from League One side Port Vale.

The Welshman though said while it was nice to open his account, he would accept not scoring again this term if it helps Dons get back to winning ways.

“I wish it would have come a lot sooner, but for me it's not about scoring, it's about winning games,” he said.

“If I haven't scored all season but we go on to win the league, I don't care. Winning is important to me. If we win 1-0, perfect, job done.”

While Harrison is not too concerned with his own scoring exploits, he praised the rest of the striking department - Mo Eisa, Jonathan Leko, Max Dean and Matt Dennis - and feels that when they start firing again, Dons will be fighting at the right end of the table.

He said: “You can see the ability in all the boys. The lads have spectacular talent, and if we can keep pushing on, working hard, hopefully at the end of the season we'll have chipped in.

“Obviously I'd have liked to win a few more games, but it's a long season. There's not much good in being 15 points clear at Christmas, nothing is won then. It matters at the end of April.”

