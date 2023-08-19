“Wins come in all shapes and sizes”: Alexander on Dons’ late show at Colchester

Graham Alexander does not care how MK Dons win games, but the late fashion in which his side saw off Colchester United should be enjoyed, he said afterwards.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the 88th minute after Joe Taylor’s quick-fire double cancelled out Mo Eisa’s eighth minute opener, strikes from Alex Gilbey in the last minute of normal time and returning Matt Dennis in the 10th minute of 11 added on at the end in Essex ensured a third win from four in League Two, while Colchester’s hunt for their first point of the season went on.

“I'll take any win,” said Alexander afterwards. “It's a great testament to the players' confidence and character. We're delighted with the three points. There are easier ways to win games but the elation - you've got to suck that up and add it to your armour. It's an incredible way to win, but a horrible way to lose.

“Wins come in all shapes, sizes and fashions. Successful teams find different ways to win games, and we've done that in all three.”

On the game, he said: “We started the game really well, deserved to take the lead but we imploded for two minutes. We've spoken about it before, and we have to correct it. We should have come in ahead at half-time but we didn't.