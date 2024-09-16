Wootton marks first start with a brace as MK Dons Women claim first point
Teenage star Sydney Wootton burst onto the scene for MK Dons Women on Sunday with two goals in two minutes on her debut to help the side pick up their first point of the season.
Trailing to two early goals from Billericay Town put the hosts in control, but 16-year-old Wootton pulled one back from close range before an absolute rocket just a minute later equalised.
The visitors retook the lead on the hour mark, before Annaliza Jacovides equalised again for Dene Walsh’s side with ten minutes to go to make it 3-3.
Dons could have won it late on with two excellent chances to snatch a fourth goal, but claimed their first point of the season.
It was a debut to remember for Wootton - a product of MK Dons’ pathway for youngsters to push towards a first-team role - and she could barely contain her excitement afterwards.
“To get my first start is incredible but to get two goals as well that's just so good,” she said. “To help the team, to get a point, I cannot put into words how good it is.
“It was close at the end, we had to try something. But we've got a point, and we'll be pushing harder next week to get a win and we won't stop until we do.”
“Sydney has been superb in training,” interim manager Walsh continued. “Her work ethic outside of the building has been excellent.
“She's a 16-year-old who has come through the programme here, scored a beautiful goal in pre-season and just works hard all week. She's a player everyone should aspire to be, and she's got the reward for all her hard-work. She's delivered when it matters.”
After a turbulent summer, which saw the majority of the first-team staff and players depart for pastures new, the point, according to Walsh, is a huge achievement for the new side and one which they can now begin to build on.
He continued: “If we can keep building, the girls will start to believe and keep delivering. They can score, can compete against top sides and one of these days we'll get a win.”
