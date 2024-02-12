Workhorse Kemp could lead the line again for MK Dons

Dan Kemp put in a shift on Saturday but got no reward

Mike Williamson would have little hesitation having Dan Kemp lead the line for MK Dons again despite a hard afternoon against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

In the absence of fit and ready strikers, the 25-year-old was tasked with the centre-forward role against Stanley, and it proved a fruitless task in spite of his best efforts.

For his duration on the pitch, Kemp was barely afforded an opportunity in front of goal, but when one afforded itself, he duly stuck it away only for it to be ruled out having gone out of play earlier. Taking on a big Accrington defence, Kemp fought, put his body on the line and chased in channels for little reward, most of it being out of his control.

Williamson admitted with his team not hitting their usual standards, it made life harder for Kemp, saying no matter who he could have chosen on Saturday would have struggled equally as much.

"Kempy is a good player, but it was a difficult period for him to play because we weren't at our best by any means," said the head coach. "He put a hell of a shift in. He did extremely well a few times when the ball went over the top, he held off players and retained possession. Anyone playing up there in that first-half would have found it extremely difficult."

He continued: "When I watched it back, there was so much transition, and it was more like a derby game that never settled. There was no real pattern and we want to get those patterns. Because we didn't get control of the game, we were frustrated. And we were off it, but looking back in the first-half especially, it was difficult for everyone.