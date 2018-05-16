World Cup call is a dream come true for MK lad Dele Alli

Dele Alli will head to Russia this summer to play on the grandest stage of them all - the World Cup.

The Tottenham star, formerly of MK Dons, was an almost certain inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad to head out for the tournament as a Three Lions regular since his first call-up in 2015.

Three years ago, Dele was celebrating promotion to the Championship with MK Dons ahead of his £5m move to Spurs. He started life at the club as an 11-year-old, and was a regular ballboy before his big break, making his debut for the club at 16.

But 23 England caps and a European Championship role later, he is heading to the World Cup.

"It's an honour to be named in the England squad for the World Cup," Dele tweeted. "It's a dream come true! Get me to Russia!"

England will play two friendlies against Nigeria (June 2) and Costa Rica (June 7) before flying to Russia for the tournament on June 12. Their first group game is against Tunisia on June 18, ahead of Panama (June 24) and Belgium on June 28.

ENGLAND SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Standby: Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jake Livermore (West Brom), James Tarkowski (Burnley).