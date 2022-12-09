World Cup experience has fuelled Smith’s desire for more

After getting a taste of the World Cup with Wales, MK Dons midfielder Matt Smith wants more.

The 23-year-old didn’t kick a ball for Rob Page’s Welsh side in the group stage of the tournament out in Qatar, as Wales were beaten by both Iran and England, and needed a stoppage time penalty to secure a draw against USA as they exited the competition at the first hurdle.

But the experience, Smith said, has only spurred him on to want to get back to major tournaments again.

“Once you've been involved in one major tournament, you want to be involved in more. And it's 100 per cent something I want to achieve again, the desire to get back there again is big. There isn't much more pressure than being at and trying to succeed at a World Cup.

“It was a surreal experience for my family and friends. The whole experience was fantastic. It would have been nicer had results gone better and I'd got some minutes but as an experience, and to say I've been part of a World Cup is special to me.”

Host nation Qatar has come under-fire for multiple reasons - including human rights and LBGTQ+ issues - but Smith admitted as a destination, he enjoyed his time in the Middle East, saying: “You only see a small part of it to be honest, a lot of your own hotel room, and the lads.

