Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will miss next Saturday’s game against Grimsby Town on international duty with Guatemala.

The winger, who signed in the summer from Derby County, will feature against El Salvador and Panama in Guatemala’s World Cup qualifying campaign. The 33-year-old has made 18 appearances for his country, after first getting called up in 2023.

“He’s really proud of that, I know how much it means to him,” said Dons head coach Paul Warne. “He goes with my blessing, I just want him to come back healthy. He’s sent me videos of the training pitches there before which have given me heart attacks, so I’ve asked him not to send them! They didn’t look anywhere near as good as Woughton which is a concern!”

Speaking in pre-season about his international call-ups, Mendez-Laing said: “It’s in honour of my grandmother and mother were born in Guatemala, to see the joy on my mum’s face when she sees me play international football is unbelievable really.

“The country is so proud of the team. We’ve got World Cup qualifiers coming up, it’s massive! Guatemala have never been to a World Cup, so it’s a great opportunity to make history.”