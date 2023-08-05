Wrexham 3-5 MK Dons: Dons stun Wrexham with victory
MK Dons’ season gets underway this afternoon at the Racecourse Ground as they take on newly promoted Wrexham
Wrexham 2-5 MK Dons - LIVE
View from the press box
Wow, what did we just see here?!
I don’t think anyone expected that. Dons looked unconvincing in pre-season, but the truth is I don’t think we saw a fully match-ready Dons take to the field either. Tired after training earlier in the day, Dons’ always looked second best but today, they looked more than a match for their opponents.
Great performances all over the park, Tommy Smith, MJ Williams, the full-backs Harvie and Norman, Robson ran and ran and ran.
A real eye opener for everyone!
FULL TIME: MK Dons win!
And breathe! It’s finished 5-3, a remarkable afternoon here in Wales as the sun finally comes out, and MK Dons pick up three points!
95 mins: GOAL - Forde pulls one back
Forde bends one past MacGillivray as we’re still typing about Dons’ fifth!
Bonkers game.
94 mins: GOAL! Harvie goes it alone!
Jones gives it away cheaply to Harvie midway into the Wrexham half on the touch line, Harvie breaks goalwards still with a lot to do. With Scholtz in support, he goes it himself and scores RIGHT FOOTED from the edge of the box!
It’s 5-2!
STOPPAGE TIME
Seven minutes to be added on
Phoenix Scholtz is ready to come on to make his senior debut for the club. He’ll replace Mo Eisa.
88 mins: Nearly catastrophe for Foster
When playing out from the back goes wrong - Foster’s poke out to his defence is read by Ethan Robson but he can’t quite lift his effort over the keeper, who recovers to catch it.
87 mins: What did you expect?
With their tails up, it’s all Wrexham now, they’re piling forwards looking to get a third. So far, the Dons defence is holding firm
84 mins: Calm down...
Warren O’Hora urges his team-mates to calm down as Wrexham now sense a bit of blood in the water. They pile forwards for a corner which is headed just wide, and has the crowd up again.
Craig MacGillivray goes into the book for time-wasting.
82 mins: GOAL - Wrexham get one back
What a beauty, Jordan Davies nets a thumper from just outside the box to make it 4-2.
80 mins: Didn’t mean that...
It was a clearance more than an effort on goal, but Jack Tucker’s booming volley upfield has Foster scurrying back to his line to watch it bounce just over his bar