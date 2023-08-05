News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Wrexham 3-5 MK Dons: Dons stun Wrexham with victory

MK Dons’ season gets underway this afternoon at the Racecourse Ground as they take on newly promoted Wrexham

By Toby Lock
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

Get the latest from the game

Wrexham 2-5 MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
17:15 BST

View from the press box

Wow, what did we just see here?!

I don’t think anyone expected that. Dons looked unconvincing in pre-season, but the truth is I don’t think we saw a fully match-ready Dons take to the field either. Tired after training earlier in the day, Dons’ always looked second best but today, they looked more than a match for their opponents.

Great performances all over the park, Tommy Smith, MJ Williams, the full-backs Harvie and Norman, Robson ran and ran and ran.

A real eye opener for everyone!

17:02 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons win!

And breathe! It’s finished 5-3, a remarkable afternoon here in Wales as the sun finally comes out, and MK Dons pick up three points!

16:58 BST

95 mins: GOAL - Forde pulls one back

Forde bends one past MacGillivray as we’re still typing about Dons’ fifth!

Bonkers game.

16:57 BST

94 mins: GOAL! Harvie goes it alone!

Jones gives it away cheaply to Harvie midway into the Wrexham half on the touch line, Harvie breaks goalwards still with a lot to do. With Scholtz in support, he goes it himself and scores RIGHT FOOTED from the edge of the box!

It’s 5-2!

16:53 BST

STOPPAGE TIME

Seven minutes to be added on

Phoenix Scholtz is ready to come on to make his senior debut for the club. He’ll replace Mo Eisa.

16:51 BST

88 mins: Nearly catastrophe for Foster

When playing out from the back goes wrong - Foster’s poke out to his defence is read by Ethan Robson but he can’t quite lift his effort over the keeper, who recovers to catch it.

16:50 BST

87 mins: What did you expect?

With their tails up, it’s all Wrexham now, they’re piling forwards looking to get a third. So far, the Dons defence is holding firm

16:47 BST

84 mins: Calm down...

Warren O’Hora urges his team-mates to calm down as Wrexham now sense a bit of blood in the water. They pile forwards for a corner which is headed just wide, and has the crowd up again.

Craig MacGillivray goes into the book for time-wasting.

16:45 BST

82 mins: GOAL - Wrexham get one back

What a beauty, Jordan Davies nets a thumper from just outside the box to make it 4-2.

16:43 BST

80 mins: Didn’t mean that...

It was a clearance more than an effort on goal, but Jack Tucker’s booming volley upfield has Foster scurrying back to his line to watch it bounce just over his bar

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Wrexham