Wrexham 3-5 MK Dons: Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons’ season gets underway this afternoon at the Racecourse Ground as they take on newly promoted Wrexham
Wrexham 3-5 MK Dons - FULL TIME
Welcome to Wales
It certainly doesn’t feel like the first day of the season!
Smith on the move
With most of us still on the road to Wales, Matt Smith’s move to St Johnstone was confirmed at around midday today.
The Welsh midfielder made just 31 appearances in his 18 months at the club, but never really established himself as a regular under Liam Manning nor Mark Jackson.
MK Dons’ team to face Wrexham
Alex Gilbey will captain MK Dons this afternoon for the game against Wrexham. A back five/three will see Tommy Smith making his debut alongside Warren O’Hora and Jack Tucker, with Craig MacGillivray and Cameron Norman also making their first competitive appearances for the side.
Friday’s signing Ash Hunter is named on the bench, with youngsters Brooklyn Ilunga, Joel Anker and Phoenix Scholtz alongside him.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Tucker, O’Hora, Norman, Smith, Harvie, Williams, Gilbey (c), Robson, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Harness, Holland, Ilunga, Hunter, Anker, Scholtz, Devoy
Wrexham’s team to face MK Dons
Kick-off
We’re underway at the Racecourse Ground, MK Dons kick off
5 mins: Lively start
Both sides looking to start the season brightly here, the crowd are up for it and some crunching sliding tackles have gone in already.
6 mins: GOAL! MK Dons are in front!
Would you believe it, Dons are in front! Ethan Robson’s free-kick from about 45 yards out is whipped into the mixer and it’s headed into his own net by Eoghan O’Connell.
Dons lead!
8 mins: POST!
Dons are flying here all of a sudden, MJ Williams has a go from the edge of the box but sees his strike come back off the post
9 mins: Close for Wrexham
Ryan Barnett whips a cross dangerously into the mix but it fizzes just over for the hosts