Wrexham 3-5 MK Dons: Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons’ season gets underway this afternoon at the Racecourse Ground as they take on newly promoted Wrexham

By Toby Lock
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

Get the latest from the game

Wrexham 3-5 MK Dons - FULL TIME

Show new updates
Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 13:47 BST

Welcome to Wales

It certainly doesn’t feel like the first day of the season!

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 13:49 BST

Smith on the move

Matt Smith’s move to St Johnstone has been confirmedMatt Smith’s move to St Johnstone has been confirmed
Matt Smith’s move to St Johnstone has been confirmed

With most of us still on the road to Wales, Matt Smith’s move to St Johnstone was confirmed at around midday today.

The Welsh midfielder made just 31 appearances in his 18 months at the club, but never really established himself as a regular under Liam Manning nor Mark Jackson.

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 14:00 BST

MK Dons’ team to face Wrexham

Alex GilbeyAlex Gilbey
Alex Gilbey

Alex Gilbey will captain MK Dons this afternoon for the game against Wrexham. A back five/three will see Tommy Smith making his debut alongside Warren O’Hora and Jack Tucker, with Craig MacGillivray and Cameron Norman also making their first competitive appearances for the side.

Friday’s signing Ash Hunter is named on the bench, with youngsters Brooklyn Ilunga, Joel Anker and Phoenix Scholtz alongside him.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Tucker, O’Hora, Norman, Smith, Harvie, Williams, Gilbey (c), Robson, Leko, Eisa

Subs: Harness, Holland, Ilunga, Hunter, Anker, Scholtz, Devoy

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 14:00 BST

Wrexham’s team to face MK Dons

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 14:30 BST

League Two promotion odds

Thanks to the kind folks at Betfair, here are the latest odds on League Two promotion ahead of the big kick-off this afternoon

Betfair - League Two promotion 23/24

Wrexham 10/11

Notts County 11/10

Stockport 11/10

Gillingham 2/1

Salford City 11/4

Mansfield 11/4

Bradford 16/5

Doncaster 10/3

MK Dons 10/3

Grimsby 9/2

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 15:01 BST

Kick-off

We’re underway at the Racecourse Ground, MK Dons kick off

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 15:05 BST

5 mins: Lively start

Both sides looking to start the season brightly here, the crowd are up for it and some crunching sliding tackles have gone in already.

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 15:07 BST

6 mins: GOAL! MK Dons are in front!

Would you believe it, Dons are in front! Ethan Robson’s free-kick from about 45 yards out is whipped into the mixer and it’s headed into his own net by Eoghan O’Connell.

Dons lead!

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 15:09 BST

8 mins: POST!

Dons are flying here all of a sudden, MJ Williams has a go from the edge of the box but sees his strike come back off the post

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023, 15:10 BST

9 mins: Close for Wrexham

Ryan Barnett whips a cross dangerously into the mix but it fizzes just over for the hosts

