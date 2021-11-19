Wright offers MK Dons a different view from up in the stands

David Wright and Chris Hogg are in constant conversation during MK Dons matches

Despite being a member of MK Dons’ coaching staff, David Wright is seldom spotted in the dugout alongside Liam Manning and Chris Hogg.

The assistant first-team coach is more commonly spotted on the pitch pre-match warming up the players ahead of kick-off, but come the opening whistle, the former Ipswich, Crewe and Crystal Palace man heads up to the stands to get a bird’s-eye view of the game.

Still in constant contact with assistant head coach Hogg, Wright said he is able to offer a different view of the game but admits he doesn’t have the same feel as he would down on the touchline.

“We watch a number of games, we go into games with a tactical plan of how to stop them playing and nullify their threats,” he said. “On the other side of the coin, we look at how we can hurt them. From that bird’s eye view, you get a different look at the game.

“It’s about me giving information to Chris and Liam to tell them what I’m seeing, and they obviously tell me what they’re seeing. Being so far from the pitch, you don’t always get that feel for the game, but I get that bird’s eye view tactically. With the more information we’ve got, the better chance we have of making better decisions.”

David Wright admitted the working relationship between the coaches is still developing at MK Dons

Though all of Dons’ coaches know each other from playing and working together at Ipswich Town previously, their jobs at Stadium MK are the first involvement in coaching first team football. Wright admitted the working relationship between the staff is still developing.

He said: “It was something the three of us hadn’t done before so it is actually building a relationship of what information is needed at what times – working out when Chris doesn’t want me shouting down his ear, and vice versa! When it’s quiet between me and Chris, chances are it’s going quite well!

“We’re getting used to it now, and the information we’re passing is getting better and better.