Wycombe sign Dons defender Harvie

Daniel Harvie | Jane Russell

The Scot has made the move to Dons’ Bucks neighbours

Defender Daniel Harvie has completed a move to Wycombe Wanderers after four years at MK Dons.

The 25-year-old joined the club from Ayr in 2020 - an early signing in the Russell Martin era as he looked to reshape the team. Establishing himself as a fierce, no-nonsense wing-back, Harvie grew into a regular at Stadium MK, making 166 appearances during his four years at the club, helping Dons to two play-off campaigns.

Though his contract was due up at the end of the season, Dons had an option to retain the Scot and took it, but agreed an undisclosed fee with League One Wycombe for his signature.

“It feels like it has been a long-time coming over the summer, but I’m glad it’s done,” he said in his first interview with Wycombe.

“I work hard on the pitch and in training, and I’m here to win. That’s the main aim for myself and the club, to win. I’ve played left wing-back, left-back and left centre-half, I’m comfortable in all of them.

“I wanted to get back into League One, and hopefully this time we can go one step further and win the league.”

Chairboys boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Dan’s an excellent addition to our squad and we’re thrilled that he’s decided to make the move to Wycombe and be part of what we’re building here.

“He was one of the best left-backs and wing-backs in League 1 for a couple of years and has also shown he can play wide of a back three.

"The data tells us that playing as a full-back will complement his strengths as well, so having someone who can play in a few positions will give us another dimension on the left side.”

Harvie joins former MK Dons team-mate Franco Ravizzoli at the club. The Argentinian goalkeeper made the switch to south Bucks a year ago, and helped Wycombe to reach the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last season.