Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 MK Dons: Dons claim another away win
MK Dons take on Buckinghamshire rivals Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park this afternoon in League One
Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 MK Dons
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 17:04
FULL TIME: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 MK Dons
Chaos in the away end for the right reasons as the full time whistle blows, Dons beating Wycombe for a third time this season!
Today’s attendance
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on here!
80 mins: Akinfenwa comes on for Wycombe
Boos from the away end, roars from the home end as Akinfenwa comes on.
The MK Dons chairman is heading over towards the visiting supporters after more chanting in Akinfenwa’s direction.
73 mins: Dons making another change
Connor Wickham comes on for the closing stages, replacing Theo Corbeanu
58 mins: Great chance to go 2-0 up!
What a stop from Stockdale! Harvie with a great run, his cross is to Corbeanu at the far post, his diving header is goalwards but Stockdale tips it onto the bar.
56 mins: Great chance for an equaliser
McCleary fluffs his lines in front of goal. Decent spell of pressure from the home side, ball lofted to him at the back post and he looks like he steps on the ball rather than putting his foot through it. Good chance.
53 mins: Dons forced into a change
Josh McEachran was having another strong game in the centre of the park but it looks like he’s rolled his ankle and is limping off.
Hiram Boateng replaces him.
52 mins: Decent break for Dons
Great build-up from MK Dons, Corbeanu on the right again, cuts inside, looks to McEachran on the edge who doesn’t shoot, Harvie then does but it’s blocked.
Second half
MK Dons restart the game