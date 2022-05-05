Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 MK Dons - Chairboys lead at the break

MK Dons are in action against Wycombe Wanderers this evening in the first leg of the play-offs
Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 20:49
Second half
Back underway at Adams Park, Wycombe kick-off
HALF TIME: Wycombe 1-0 MK Dons
A sucker blow for Dons just before the break there as Tafazolli heads in Jacobson’s corner.Twine and Parrott being marshalled out of the game at the moment. Big second half to follow.
45 mins: Dons saved by the flag
Ooooh flag’s up to deny Vokes. Horgan did brilliantly to get a shot away, Cumming palms the effort into the path of Vokes who converts but he’s just offside.
39 mins: GOAL Wycombe take the lead
They’ve had a spell of pressure in the last five minutes or so and they’ve made it count as Wycombe have taken the lead.
Joe Jacobson has been so dangerous with set-pieces down the years, and he’s swung one into the six yard box and big defender Ryan Tafazolli heads it powerfully past Cumming.
32 mins: Twine Range free-kick...
Twine gets a rattle on his ankle from Dominic Gape who goes into the book. Free-kick is squarely in Twine Range but Stockdale gathers it up.
Straight up the other end, McCleary crosses toward Vokes, who brings out a save from Cumming, gathering easily to his left.
20 mins: Dons starting to have a little spell
These long balls Wycombe are firing towards Vokes are starting to drop to MK Dons shirts at the moment, and Coventry and McEachran are getting a few more pockets of space to work with.
A decent chance went begging for Parrott a few moments ago when his shot did not get enough bend on it to trouble Stockdale.
12 mins: A couple of chances
Not a lot in the way of chances for either side but a quick-fire pair and one at each end all of a sudden! Sam Vokes got on the end of a ball over the top but swiped at clean air as Jamie Cumming easily gathered, before David Kasumu broke clear of Scowen but pulled back to Scott Twine who could not convert.
5 mins: A good start
Lively start here, end to end, possession not being kept for long by either side. Some potentially fiery challenges in waiting
Kick off
MK Dons get the game underway