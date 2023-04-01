Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 MK Dons - Back underway at Adams Park

News you can trust since 1981
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

Get the latest from the game

Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates

Second-half

Back underway for the second-half

HALF TIME: Wycombe 1-1 MK Dons

A scrappy half. Dons on top early, leading through Harvie. Wycombe woke up, level 12 mins later through Wheeler’s header.Devolved into a real mess thereafter.

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

A right melee in the Dons penalty area as Dons defend another Wycombe corner, loads of pushing and shoving without referee intervention, then a fairl innocuous header won by Wheeler is apparently worthy of the whistle at last.

We’re as confused as Jamie Cumming, who just shrugs at the Dons fans behind him.

41 mins: Change begging

Maghoma sparks a counter, his strike is deflected into the path of Eisa, his shot also deflected but behind for a corner.

Watson slips at the short corner and the chance is gone

34 mins: Watson needing treatment

Watson and Forino clash in the penalty as Wycombe get a corner, the Dons defender has a cut above his eye and is bleeding pretty heavily.

Corner taken as Watson gets treatment, Wing’s effort from the edge of the box is blocked away

29 mins: A messy game

The game has devolved into a really messy affair now - Dons swiping at it to get it away, Wycombe smashing it into the penalty area to try and take the lead.

Eisa into the book for smashing the ball away after being adjudged offside

25 mins: Wycombe have their tails up

Home side have their tails up, Dons defending at sixes and sevens, big block from Stewart to deny Hanon’s shot from the edge of the box

22 mins: GOAL - Wycombe are level

The home side are back on level terms, and it’s former Dons loanee David Wheeler with the header. Jacobson’s free-kick to the far post, and Wheeler leaps over the head of Stewart to nod home

20 mins: Leko dances the ball away

Good, bad and the ugly from Leko in this game. Step overs in front of the penalty area but he forgets to take the ball with him and Wycombe counter. Bizarre game from the winger so far.

15 mins: Settling in

After their bright start, and the goal, Dons are settling in at Adams Park, with Wycombe starting to build up a little bit of pressure now.

