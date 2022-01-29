Wycombe Wanderers vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons head to Adams Park for the first time since August 2019

More than 1,300 MK Dons fans will make their voices heard at Adams Park on Saturday when their side takes on Wycombe Wanderers.

The team from MK1 haven’t visited their Buckinghamshire rivals since August 2019 on their return to League One, when they were beaten 2-1 by Gareth Ainsworth’s men.

However, the last three meetings between the sides have resulted in Dons wins, including both the League One and Papa John’s Trophy games at Stadium MK earlier this season.

A win for Dons would see them leap-frog the Chair Boys in the division, with Scott Twine’s 95th minute winner against Burton cementing them in fifth spot.

Wycombe, who will start the day in fourth spot, have a good record at Adams Park, and haven’t lost at home since the middle of November when they were beaten by Hartlepool in the FA Cup. They can boast the fourth best home record in League One, while Dons have the second best away record in the division.

After picking up 10 points from 12 recently, Wycombe lost last time out against Morecambe on Saturday and start the day two points above Dons.

Robert Lewis will referee the game. In his 18 games this season, he has booked 55 and sent off one. His last Dons game was the 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane last January. Kevin Morris and Darren Blunden will run the lines, with Fourth Official Carl Brook.