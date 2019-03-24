Yeovil sack manager Darren Way after Dons defeat

Yeovil Town have sacked Darren Way after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to MK Dons.

Goals from Ryan Harley and Chuks Aneke separated the sides at Stadium MK. With Yeovil sitting 22nd in the table, just two points above the relegation zone, banners were unfurled by members of the 345 travelling Glovers fans, reading "RIP YTFC" and "Way Out".

"The players gave everything that they possibly could give," said Way after the defeat. "They had drive, determination, spirit. I thought we played some very good football at times and we had some good chances.

"MK Dons are a good team. They tested us at times, but I thought that overall the players gave everything, and that's the main thing."

However, after 10 defeats in 12 games, the Yeovil board have called time on Way's time in charge.

A club statement read: "Whilst Darren’s dedication, strong work ethic and potential are all clear, the Board of Directors has been compelled to act as the run of form in 2019 – including 10 losses in the last 12 games – is not acceptable.

"All at Yeovil Town FC wish to place on record our thanks to Darren for his long service and contribution to the club as a key player, coach and manager. We wish Darren nothing but the best for his future."

