Yeovil Town await MK Dons or Stevenage in the FA Cup

Yeovil await the winners of the FA Cup first round replay between MK Dons and Stevenage in the second round

MK Dons could potentially face a trip to Yeovil Town in the next round of the FA Cup.

Liam Manning’s side must see off Stevenage in their first round replay a week tomorrow (November 16) at the Lamex Stadium.

The winner of the game will head to Huish Park for the second round clash, scheduled for the weekend of December 3-6.

Yeovil currently sit 15th in the National League, and booked their spot in the second round after a 5-0 thumping of Yale in the first round on Saturday.