‘You know what you’re going to get’ against MK Dons, says Cambridge boss

Even though MK Dons could look almot entirely different heading into the first game of the season, Mark Bonner believes his Cambridge United side will face a similar test to the one they faced last season.

Dons have added 13 players to their ranks this summer, having swept the decks at the end of last season too.

Liam Manning’s side claimed victory in both encounters with the U’s, brushing them aside 4-1 at Stadium MK before a 1-0 win at the Abbey Stadium in March.

And while the squad has been through a huge transition, Bonner said he expects Dons to remain fundamentally the same.

“They (MK) have had a mass turnaround, but you know what you’re going to get against their side in terms of style,” he said. “Whilst there’s a change in shape, the principles remain – they like to dominate the football and will remain patient.

“They’ve signed some excellent footballers and it will be a tricky afternoon for us. However, it’s one to look forward to.

“The supporters will be there in their numbers, generating noise which always helps – hopefully we can get off to a good start.”

He continued: “What we know is that there aren’t many games that aren’t a challenge, but we’ve shown we can compete and are capable of good results; we take confidence from that.

Read More Oyegoke is eager to prove himself in senior football on loan at MK Dons