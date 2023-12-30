"You saw a different side of us": MacGillivray on Dons' win over Crawley

Craig MacGillivray

Though MK Dons were not at their vintage best on Friday night, Craig MacGillivray was pleased to see the team grind out a win over Crawley Town.

The goalkeeper was busier than he has been lately, making five crucial saves at Stadium MK to keep the Red Devils at bay on a night where the home side struggled to reach their levels.

However, goals from Joe Tomlinson and Alex Gilbey would secure the team's fourth win in a row, extend their unbeaten run to nine games and end 2023 in sixth place in League Two, finely poised to continue in the promotion battle in the second-half of the season.

"You saw a different side to us tonight, sometimes you don't play your best football but when you see a team spirit from everyone, you always have a chance," said MacGillivray after the win over Crawley. "We'd have loved it to be like the Colchester game where we had more of the ball, but at the same time, a sign of a good side is that you can roll your sleeves up and find a way of winning.

"We have a lot more control in games, we keep the ball more, we're creating more chances while at the other end, we're not conceding as many chances, which is good. It's nice the clean sheets are starting to flow.

"As a team, the less work I have to do shows progress. Crawley got their press bang on in the first-half and we found it hard to get into our flow and rhythm. I think they play a similar way to how we play, which is difficult because they ultimately know how to nullify us.