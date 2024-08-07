Young Dons midfielder Lewis-Burgess joins Banbury on loan
Teenager Keon Lewis-Burgess has joined Banbury United on loan on work experience.
The MK Dons second year scholar made his senior debut for the club last season, making two appearances in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Lewis-Burgess was also a part of Dons’ training camp in Germany this summer, and played in several pre-season game for Mike Williamson’s side.
The combative midfielder will join Banbury until early September, where he will help the U’s in their bid to get back into National League South.
Academy Manager Ben Smith said: "Keon will benefit from the opportunity to experience consistent senior competitive football. Last season, our loan program successfully benefited a number of our young players, and we're pleased with the strong reputation the academy has with local clubs."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.