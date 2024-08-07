Young Dons midfielder Lewis-Burgess joins Banbury on loan

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:38 BST
Keon Lewis-BurgessKeon Lewis-Burgess
Keon Lewis-Burgess | Jane Russell
The teenager will join the nearby U’s on loan until early September

Teenager Keon Lewis-Burgess has joined Banbury United on loan on work experience.

The MK Dons second year scholar made his senior debut for the club last season, making two appearances in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewis-Burgess was also a part of Dons’ training camp in Germany this summer, and played in several pre-season game for Mike Williamson’s side.

The combative midfielder will join Banbury until early September, where he will help the U’s in their bid to get back into National League South.

Academy Manager Ben Smith said: "Keon will benefit from the opportunity to experience consistent senior competitive football. Last season, our loan program successfully benefited a number of our young players, and we're pleased with the strong reputation the academy has with local clubs."

Related topics:BanburyWorkBanbury UnitedBIDFootballMike Williamson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice