Young Hammers to take on MK Dons in Vertu Trophy

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST

The group stage has been drawn

MK Dons have been drawn to face West Ham United U21s in the group stages of the Vertu Trophy.

The competition, which Dons won in 2008 and were eliminated from in the groups last season, will see them pitched against the young Hammers for a second time.

The sides last crossed paths in 2022 when a Matt Dennis brace ensured Dons a 2-0 win at Stadium MK.

Drawn in Southern Group D, Dons will also take on Swindon Town and Reading.

