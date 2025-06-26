Young Hammers to take on MK Dons in Vertu Trophy

The group stage has been drawn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons have been drawn to face West Ham United U21s in the group stages of the Vertu Trophy.

The competition, which Dons won in 2008 and were eliminated from in the groups last season, will see them pitched against the young Hammers for a second time.

The sides last crossed paths in 2022 when a Matt Dennis brace ensured Dons a 2-0 win at Stadium MK.

Drawn in Southern Group D, Dons will also take on Swindon Town and Reading.