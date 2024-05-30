Young MK Dons side to face Rushden & Diamonds in pre-season
A young MK Dons side will face on the Northamptonshire side
An MK Dons XI will prepare for the new season away at Rushden & Diamonds in July.
A young Dons side will make the short trip to Hayden Road on Tuesday July 16 for the 7.45pm kick-off.
Dons last travelled to take on the Diamonds in 2022 for their opening pre-season friendly. Goals from Josh McEachran, Dan Kemp, Nathan Holland and Ethan Robson secured the 4-0 win that day.
The game is the third pre-season match announced so far, with a Dons XI also taking on Robbie Simpson’s Chelmsford City on Wednesday July 24, while a stronger side will face Wealdstone on Saturday July 27.