Youngster Tripp joins National League side Gateshead on loan from MK Dons

The youngster will head to the north-east for the rest of the season

Callum Tripp has joined National League side Gateshead on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old has made eight appearances for MK Dons this season, including making his first league start for the club against Salford City in August.

Suffering an injury against Arsenal U21s in the EFL Trophy though halted his progress under Scott Lindsey’s watch.

Having not made an appearance since October, Tripp now reunites with former Dons coach Carl Magnay, who was a part of Mike Williamson’s coaching staff and is now in charge of Gateshead.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “We have already seen first-hand the potential in Trippy when he comfortably stepped in and played at the start of the season, and we hope this loan opportunity will give him a run of games to further develop and showcase what he can do.

“Gateshead is a club we know well, and we have a lot of trust in the people there, not least Carl Magnay who was with us as part of Mike’s backroom team and knows Callum well.

“It is an excellent opportunity for Callum to join a National League side well in the hunt for promotion and we will be sure to closely monitor his progress.”

The Heed currently sit fourth in the National League, and face Oldham Athletic on Saturday.