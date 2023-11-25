Youngster Waller makes loan move to Banbury United

The youngster made his full MK Dons debut earlier this week as well

Charlie Waller

Defender Charlie Waller has joined Banbury United on loan for month.

The 18-year-old put in a brilliant performance for MK Dons on his full debut on Tuesday night during the 3-2 win over Northampton Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Banbury ply their trade in National League North, and currently sit 16th in the division. They take on seventh place Curzon Ashton at home this afternoon.

"You can see he's really technical on the ball and he really suits how we want to play," said Watson. "Not having seen him, our main question was whether he could come in against men, and do what defenders have to do, and he answered all those questions.

"He was brilliant aerially, dominated, won all his duels, was commanding, he looked like a leader, and not the age he is.

