Youngster Waller makes loan move to Banbury United
The youngster made his full MK Dons debut earlier this week as well
Defender Charlie Waller has joined Banbury United on loan for month.
The 18-year-old put in a brilliant performance for MK Dons on his full debut on Tuesday night during the 3-2 win over Northampton Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Banbury ply their trade in National League North, and currently sit 16th in the division. They take on seventh place Curzon Ashton at home this afternoon.
Speaking on Friday, Dons head coach Mike Williamson hinted at loan moves for some of his younger players to get used to playing senior football. And assistant head coach Ian Watson was full of praise for the teenager after his performance against Northampton Town, hinting at a big future ahead for the youngster.
"You can see he's really technical on the ball and he really suits how we want to play," said Watson. "Not having seen him, our main question was whether he could come in against men, and do what defenders have to do, and he answered all those questions.
"He was brilliant aerially, dominated, won all his duels, was commanding, he looked like a leader, and not the age he is.
"It's really important we manage his progression now. The position he plays will help him because left-sided centre-halves are hard to find. He's got a real chance in his career, and tonight's performance was a really good thing for him. His ceiling is really high."