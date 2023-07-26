Youngsters are earning their way into Alexander’s Dons plans
The next batch of academy products at MK Dons has impressed the head coach
Graham Alexander has high hopes for MK Dons’ latest crop of youngsters after impressing him during pre-season training.
In what has been a physically intense and testing campaign under the new head coach, academy products Brooklyn Ilunga,Phoenix Scholtz, Charlie Waller, Joel Anker and Callum Tripp have all made a positive mark.
Ilunga, Scholtz, Anker and Tripp were all given match-time on Tuesday night against Championship opponents Coventry City not as a reward for their hard-work, but because of how impressed Alexander has been with their progress during the last few weeks too.
“We've got good young players, which we believe in a lot,” said the head coach.
“You can't take five young players from the academy and expect to go and win promotion or to compete against top-end Championship sides. But we love that they're fit, proactive and have great confidence.
“And I believe we've got some cracking young players in there who deserve that opportunity.
“They're not here out of luck, they've earned it in training.”