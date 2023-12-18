Youngsters impress while out on loan from MK Dons

Two man of the match awards were dished out to MK Dons academy products out on loan

Joel Anker

It was a promising weekend for two of MK Dons' youngsters out on loan with both Joel Anker and Charlie Waller standing out for their teams.

Anker joined Biggleswade Town earlier this month, and helped the Southern League Division One Central team to a comprehensive 3-0 win over North Leigh, who sit second in the table.

Anker was praised for his performance, earning the man of the match accolade afterwards, with the club describing the youngster as "a stellar new signing who seamlessly integrated and delivered an outstanding performance."

Defender Charlie Waller was also named man of the match while out on loan at Banbury United. Taking on Farsley Celtic at Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, Waller, skippered by former MK Dons man Lawson D'Ath, helped his side to a 1-1 draw.

Waller has impressed during his time on loan with at United, with one commenter saying the teenager has been 'brilliant since he joined' on loan.