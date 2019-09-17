MK Robins continue their FA Vase run

MK Robins came from behind to book their spot in the first round of the FA Vase on Saturday, beating Fleet Spurs 4-1 at the Irish Centre.

After falling behind just seven minutes in, Rob MacDonald equalised 14 minutes later.

And from there, Robins took control of the affair. Six minutes before the break, Jamie Sylvester gave Robins the lead, before George Shrieves’ free kick on the stroke of half time made it 3-1.

Sylvester added his second and Robins’ fourth with 19 minutes to go to set up the first round clash against Hadley away on Saturday October 12.

Unite MK are into the next round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy with a 4-2 win over Pitstone & Ivinghoe.

MK Gallacticos were knocked out though, as they went down 2-1 to Aston Clinton.

Clean Slate had a weekend to forget, being unceremoniously dumped out of the competition by Buckingham United, who won 10-1.

Old Bradwell United missed out on the change to hit top spot in SSML Division 2 as they went down 1-0 to Codicote.

Abel Mudimu’s second half strike won it for Codicote, while Berkhamsted Raiders’ 5-0 win over The 61FC (Luton) saw them go top.

New Bradwell St Peter are out of the Division 2 Cup after losing to Tring Corinthians on penalties.