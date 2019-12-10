Moore satisfied with a positive point against MK Dons

Doncaster boss Darren Moore was pleased with his side's performance after they equalised with five minutes remaining against MK Dons on Saturday.

Moore watched on as Dons took the lead in the second half through Alex Gilbey six minutes after the restart, before a controversial equaliser from Cameron John in the 85th - a goal Dons boss Russell Martin felt should not have stood.

After three games in a week, Moore felt Doncaster ended the week on a high, having lost their previous two outings.

"We felt we had the better chances in the game," he said. "We had seven shots on target and seven off target. They had three shots on target and six off.

"They had a lot of possession in terms of managing the ball but I felt we stepped it up in the second half.

"We made a change at half time to get us up the pitch and engage them more and make more of a game on it.

"But I'm really pleased. It's our third game at the end of a gruelling week."

Goal-scorer John admitted there was little he knew about his late equaliser. He said: “It was a bit of a whirlwind really, to be honest. “Jamo [Reece James] put a great ball I and I thought it was going to go straight in from the corner.

“The keeper or one of them as pushed it out and I just kneed it back in.

"It was a bit of a messy goal but you need those scrappy goals sometimes.”