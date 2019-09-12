Moore-Taylor and Reeves a month away from reserve team football

Jordan Moore-Taylor and Ben Reeves are still several weeks away from playing reserve team football for MK Dons.

Moore-Taylor has been absent since February after knee surgery, while Reeves has played just 20 minutes since re-signing for the club in the summer, suffering an injury kicking himself in training.

The duo, alongside Joe Mason who is also sidelined, have been joined in the treatment room by Baily Cargill who looks like he will be missing for the next month after suffering an ankle injury against Stevenage, but manager Paul Tisdale confirmed two defenders absent from the win over AFC Wimbledon should be back in the squad for the trip to Blackpool.

Ben Reeves with Paul Tisdale

"Callum Brittain was unfit for the AFC Wimbledon game will be back into the squad and Regan Poole is back from Wales, so there are reinforcements," he said. "Jordan (Moore-Taylor) is back on the training ground, he's not in full training but we hope in the next three or four weeks he will be ready for a reserve game. It's the same for Ben Reeves too.

"Joe Mason is not quite there, but in the next three or four weeks, I hope for Jordan and Ben Reeves.

"Baily Cargill who missed out after injur9ing his ankle against Stevenage will also be out for two, three, four weeks.

"Generally, they're making progress."