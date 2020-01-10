Moore-Taylor is ready to fight for a place in MK Dons' side

Jordan Moore-Taylor is back in contention for MK Dons after an intermittent 2019.

The defender required knee surgery back in February, but after nearly nine months out, made his return in October. Eight appearances later, Moore-Taylor has not been seen since November 16 when he came off in the first half against Bolton, citing a head injury. The 25-year-old was also named in the starting 11 against Doncaster but limped out of the warm-up with a knee problem.

After seeing a specialist about his knee revealed no further issues following his return, manager Russell Martin said the defender has been training with the first team again, and is in line for a return to the side as early as tomorrow's game against Coventry City.

"He will be involved in the next game of two," the manager confirmed. "He has shown a great attitude in wanting to get back into the team. He's desperate to stay fit. He's had a really tough year. He was thrown back in and probably did too much. He will be a big boost for us. He could easily come in and help us.

"I picked Jordan for the first couple of games, he came off with a migraine and then he was unsure about his knee. We had it all checked over, and now he's in a much better place physically, training full-time with us which is great. A fit and 100 per cent ready Jordan Moore-Taylor is a big boost for us in the squad."