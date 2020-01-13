Moore-Taylor needs to be patient to get his place back

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor will have to fight to get his place back in the MK Dons side, says Russell Martin.

The 25-year-old has made just eight appearances in an injury-ravaged campaign so far. Martin admitted Moore-Taylor had played 'too much too soon' after his knee surgery, but said he is back to full fitness and ready to play again.

A regular under Paul Tisdale when he was fit, Moore-Taylor was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw against Coventry on Saturday, and Martin was pleased to have him back in the fold, but said he would have to wait to get his spot back in the side after another strong showing from George Williams and Joe Walsh at the heart of the defence.

Martin said: ""It was good to have him back in the squad – we knew it was coming. He was pleased to be back in it as well, but he has to patient because George and Walshy were excellent again today. They stood up to a lot, but it's great to have him back."

Meanwhile, Dons are not overly concerned by Player of the Month Alex Gilbey limping out of the game at St Andrews on Saturday.