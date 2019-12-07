Moore-Taylor not risked at Doncaster after feeling an injury in warm-up

Russell Martin said he did not want to risk injuring Jordan Moore-Taylor further after the defender limped out of the warm-up against Doncaster Rovers.

The defender has missed the last two games with a head injury but was named in the starting line-up at the Keepmoat Stadium. However, he limped out of the warm-up and was replaced by Regan Poole as the teams emerged from the dressing room.

Martin admitted Moore-Taylor said he was willing to play through the injury, but the manager said it was not worth the risk. He also paid tribute to Poole, who stepped in at the 11th hour in the 1-1 draw.

"We had to get (Jordan) back to fitness after his head injury, but he felt his knee go a bit in the warm-up. I asked him if he could play, he said he could but felt it again and he felt it straight away. But it would have been worse if he'd played and five minutes in we'd used a sub. Hopefully it won't be too long.

"Fair play to Regan Poole – it was a testament to him for coming on, he was excellent."

Both Ben Reeves and Sam Nombe also returned after spells on the sidelines, with Martin adding: "We're trying to get them back up to speed quickly, and getting them both back will be important to us."