Moore-Taylor played too much too soon after knee surgery

Russell Martin feels Jordan Moore-Taylor's recent injury issues have were caused by being rushed back after knee surgery.

The 25-year-old was out for nine months, returning to the fray in October. But after his return against Fulham U21s in the Leasing.com Trophy, Moore-Taylor barely missed a kick until the Bolton game, when he suffered a head injury.

Missing for the last month, the defender has felt an issue in his knee, but after scans have revealed no major problems, Martin feels Moore-Taylor was rushed back into full-time action after his injury, but now needs to be eased back in.

"His knee looks looks fine, which is a real boost for us and for him, mentally and physically, but we still have manage him," said the manager. "He's come back from a long-term injury, came straight in and played a lot of games. And he's got a newborn baby as well, which you can't underestimate the toll that takes on your physically and mentally so it was difficult for him!

"He was thrown straight back in and played a lot of games really quickly, so we need to manage him and make sure that he's ready for us and available long-term in the season rather than being available for a couple of games over Christmas and then not available again.

"We need to manage him but he'll slowly get back into the next couple of weeks hopefully, and then be available for us and stay fit. And that's the aim now for Jordan."