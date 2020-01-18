More frustration for Martin after Sunderland defeat

Russell Martin felt his side deserved a point against Sunderland after his side were beaten 1-0 on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch's goal 11 minutes from time proved to be the difference - a screamer from the edge of the penalty area - as Dons dropped to 20th in League One. But it comes after a dominant showing in the week against Burton Albion, though Dons were again on the wrong end of the 1-0 scoreline.

"We've come away from these two games, where we should have had four points and we've got nothing," said Martin. "At the moment, if we don't score the first goal, we don't get into the game.

"We were excellent first half, controlled the game. We looked strong defensively, and thought we were the better team. Their players started arguing down the tunnel because they couldn't get to grips with what we were doing. Fair play to them they did a much better job in the second half.

"I didn't like the second half. It lacked a structure and anxiety crept back into our game when Sunderland came out more aggressive. I think a draw would have been a fair result, and we haven't got it."

Gooch's strike was one of the best at Stadium MK in a long time. Cutting inside onto his left foot, the American unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner, leaving keeper Lee Nicholls with no chance. Though it was an excellent strike, Martin was disappointed with the manner in which Gooch was able to get the shot away.

He said: "It's a great strike from him, but it all happened a bit too easily. We conceded a sloppy free kick, let him cut inside onto his left foot and score. Those are the details that will hurt us. But we have to learn from it.

"It's another team to come here in the top six and we've shown we're not that far away. Our mentality has to improve in the second half but we need to believe in what we're doing."