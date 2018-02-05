More weather woes for Newport Pagnell Town

Newport Pagnell Town were toppled from top spot in UCL Premier Division after yet another weather postponement on Saturday.

The home clash with Desborough Town was called off hours before kick off - their third consecutive fixture to fall victim to the weather.

Darren Lynch's men haven't kicked a ball in anger since January 13, and have seen their 11 point lead atop the division evaporate to now sit second on goal-difference to Holbeach United.

This weekend could see them return to action for the first time in nearly a month when they travel to Northampton Silbey Rangers.

