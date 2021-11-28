Matt O'Riley and Peter Kioso

Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Dons cruised back into League One's top six with a 4-0 thumping of Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:58 am
Updated Sunday, 28th November 2021, 12:00 pm

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Andrew Fisher - 7.5

In difficult conditions, had to be on his toes all the time. Made two great stops at 2-0 to keep Dons on top, and fully earned his first away clean sheet of the season.

2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Didn't put a foot wrong all afternoon, reading the game really well and denying Morecambe any sort of threat down his side.

3. Harry Darling - 8

After a shaky opening 10 minutes or so, responded with an imperious defensive performance, heading everything in his vicinity away. Another great headed goal too.

4. Dean Lewington - 7.5

Like O'Hora on the other side, barely offered up a chance for Morecambe other than from range. Stepped into areas to stop attacks as his experience paid off.

