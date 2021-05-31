Morecambe complete League One for 2021/22 after play-off final victory

Morecambe celebrate promotion to League One

Carlos Mendes Gomez's 107th minute penalty ensured Morecambe a spot in League One as they beat Newport County in the League Two Play-Off final.

Derek Adams' side survived a late surge from Newport at Wembley Stadium, but the Shrimps held out to book a spot in the third tier next season, completing the 24 clubs.

Dons have only played Morecambe in League Two previously, winning two of the four meetings, losing just once.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Blackpool left League One in style with a 2-1 win over Lincoln City. Ollie Turton's brace overturned an own goal from Brennan Johnson in the opening minute to break the hearts of former Dons Joe Walsh, Conor McGrandles and Regan Poole, all of whom started for Lincoln.