Morecambe complete League One for 2021/22 after play-off final victory
Penalty in extra-time breaks Newport County hearts
Carlos Mendes Gomez's 107th minute penalty ensured Morecambe a spot in League One as they beat Newport County in the League Two Play-Off final.
Derek Adams' side survived a late surge from Newport at Wembley Stadium, but the Shrimps held out to book a spot in the third tier next season, completing the 24 clubs.
Dons have only played Morecambe in League Two previously, winning two of the four meetings, losing just once.
Twenty-four hours earlier, Blackpool left League One in style with a 2-1 win over Lincoln City. Ollie Turton's brace overturned an own goal from Brennan Johnson in the opening minute to break the hearts of former Dons Joe Walsh, Conor McGrandles and Regan Poole, all of whom started for Lincoln.
It means Dons will return to Sincil Bank next season, while they will also be travelling to Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers after they were relegated from the Championship. Joining Morecambe from League Two are Cheltenham, Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers.