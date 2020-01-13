Morris backs Martin to succeed in management

Carlton Morris said he expects Russell Martin to go on to have a successful career in management after hanging up his boots in November.

The 24-year-old played alongside Martin when the pair were at Norwich City, and he became Martin's first signing of the January transfer window last Wednesday.

Speaking after he scored the equaliser on his debut against Coventry on Saturday, Morris said when he heard Martin was taking over the hotseat at Stadium MK, replacing the sacked Paul Tisdale in Nove,ber, he had no doubts that he would succeed.

"It speaks volumes about his character," said the striker. "He's been a leader for years, and was fantastic with me coming through at Norwich. I was a bit tentative, as you would be coming into a new club, but Russ was fantastic.

"He's a people person, and I think the role suits him really well. With the addition of Luke Williams too, they balance each other really well."