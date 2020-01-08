Morris 'over the moon' to sign for Dons

Carlton Morris is excited to link up with Russell Martin again after signing on loan for MK Dons until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Norwich City striker spent the early part of the season on loan at Rotherham, where he scored four goals and provided six assists for the Millers.

The pair know each other from their time at Carrow Road, where Morris credits Martin for helping him develop as a youngster. And when the opportunity came to team up again, Morris said he was eager to make the switch to Stadium MK.

“I’m over the moon,” Morris told iFollow MK Dons. ""Me and Russ have been close for years. He was very helpful to me as a young pro coming through at Norwich. I’ve always appreciated that and now I have the opportunity to work under him – it was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up on.

"The team has gone to strength to strength with some good results recently and I think this is a good place to be. I can’t wait to get going and getting my teeth stuck into the big games we’ve got coming up and hopefully I can help the team have a successful end to the season."

Martin said Morris, his first signing, can add a different attacking option alongside Joe Mason, Rhys Healey and Sam Nombe.

"He's a player I know well, I worked with him for a good few years at Norwich. He knows the league, he did really well with Shrewsbury before and has done well playing out of position for Rotherham as well this year.

"He's a brilliant character, and there aren't many bigger than him. He's a top professional, a real athlete and gives us something different, a focal point to play off. He gives us a good attacking option, with Rhys, Sam and Joe all in really good form.

"I'm really pleased with what he'll bring on the pitch but off it as well."