Morris scores on his debut as Dons draw with Coventry City

Carlton Morris scored on his MK Dons debut as MK Dons snatched a massive point on the road against promotion hopefuls Coventry City on Saturday.

Morris, who signed on loan from Norwich City on Wednesday, came on at half time to replace David Kasumu, and cancelled out Sam McCallum's opener, which came for the Sky Blues after just 51 seconds.

The result sees Dons climbing above rivals AFC Wimbledon in the table and now sit 19th.

After the midweek defeat to Newport in the Leasing.com Trophy, where Russell Martin made seven changes to his side, he reverted back to his established line-up for the trip to Coventry City on Saturday. Joe Mason replaced Sam Nombe up front in the only change from the side which brushed aside Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day. New signings Carlton Morris and Ben Gladwin were named on the bench, as was defender Jordan Moore-Taylor after a spell in the treatment room.

Among the Coventry ranks was former Dons defender Kyle McFadzean, who was playing against his old club for the first time since departing in the summer of 2016.

And he would be the one smiling after just 51 second as Coventry took the lead in emphatic fashion. Sam McCallum picked up Dean Lewington's loose pass as it floated over Conor McGrandles' head, and fired home a brilliant volley from 20 yards.

With precious little separating the sides in the two previous encounters this season, so it unfolded at St Andrews too. Both sides passed the ball nicely, and looked to play on the counter attack, though only Jordan Shipley's effort tested Lee Nicholls.

With Dons' midfield at sea in the opening period, Martin introduced new signing Morris at the interval as the visitors put three up front and it almost paid immediate dividends when Healey was afforded space on the right flank, and cut inside three Coventry defenders only to fire just wide of the mark.

Coventry looked to be hitting top spot in the league with victory, and twice came close to doubling their advantage through Matty Godden and then substitute Max Biamou, but were denied on both occasions by Nicholls, saving well with his feet.

But with Martin bringing on Sam Nombe and Ben Gladwin, the substitutes combined for Dons to draw level with 14 minutes to go. Morris fed Nombe out wide, and then got on the end his cross to lash home an equaliser, becoming the first Dons player to score on his debut since Harvey Barnes in 2017.

From there, Dons began to sense victory was in the air, but were unable to carve out a second, while Coventry fancied their chances too. Neither side though would have enough to snatch a winner, with Dons leaving the happier as they climbed to 19th in the table.

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Attendance: 6,666 (897)

Coventry City: Marosi, Rose, McFadzean, Kelly, Hyam, L Walsh, Dabo, Godden, Westbrooke (O'Hare 61), Shipley (Biamou 61), McCallum

Subs not used: Wilson, B Mason, Allen, Bakayoko, Drysdale

MK Dons: Nicholls, Lewington, J Walsh, Williams, Brittain, Houghton, Kasumu (Morris 46), McGrandles, Gilbey (Gladwin 73), J Mason (Nombe 62), Healey

Subs not used: Moore, Poole, Reeves, Moore-Taylor

Booked: McCallum