National League title-chasers Chesterfield sign former Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg from MK Dons

Experienced striker Will Grigg has joined Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee from MK Dons.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 07:39 BST
Will Grigg has signed from Chesterfield from Milton Keynes Dons.

Grigg, 31, played under Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic and adds to the signing of former Wigan man Tom Naylor.

“Paul Cook had a massive role in bringing me into the club,” he said.

”For me to drop down to the National League, it had to be something special.

“As soon as I found out about the interest, it was something I wanted to pursue. To finally get it over the line is an amazing feeling.”

After starting out at Walsall, Grigg played for Brentford and Wigan before signing for Sunderland for a reported £3m fee in January 2019.

The Northern Ireland international joined MK Dons last summer.

