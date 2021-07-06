Negotiations underway with several players but no more Dons deals yet

Luke Williams admits Dons need more strikers after several, including Cameron Jerome, left this summer

Dons' hunt for a bodies at the sharp end of the pitch is well underway, Luke Williams confirmed, but there is nothing on the immediate horizon.

The club are down to bare bones when it comes to strikers, with the inexperienced duo of Jay Bird and Charlie Brown - with only one league start between them - the only recognised strikers in the first team.

Having announced three new midfield options since summer, in the form of Scott Twine, Ethan Robson and Josh Martin, Williams said finding players at the top end of the pitch is now the top priority, and negotiations with players and clubs were ongoing but there is little to report as yet.

"I don't think there's anything juicy that is about to drop at the moment, but we're in the market and speaking to other clubs and players," said the assistant manager. "There will definitely be more movement, that's for sure.

"We know that we need to bring in players at the top of the pitch. Things are promising with the negotiations at the moment and we're optimistic players will come in soon so we can work with them before the friendlies towards the end of pre-season, where we can have a look at what the team might look like on opening day.

"We've got a good foundation, they know what positions they're going to find themselves in, and it gives us a good solid base. Now we need to look at the top end to try and hurt the opposition more.