New clubhouse does not bring luck to Old Bradwell United

Old Bradwell United's new changing facilities were not given the ideal baptism on Saturday as they were knocked out of the League Challenge Trophy on penalties by Colney Heath.

A grant handed down by the Premier League helped United to transform their facilities to allow them to continue competing at Step 7.

Clive Carter, Chairman of Old Bradwell United FC, said: “The club has continued to evolve and move forward over recent seasons and without this major grant from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund and the Premier League, our very existence was under threat, as we would have been unable to sustain and offer the current level of football to our ever improving players and teams.”

And they looked like they had done the business when United were leading through Darryl Smith's first half strike, but deep into stoppage time, Colney equalised to send the clash to spot kicks. And the visitors left the newly refurbished Abbey Road in the next round, winning 5-4.

Clean Slate were beaten in a five-goal thriller by Christians in Sport (Luton) as their National Christian Cup campaign ended.

In SSML Division 2, MK Gallacticos thrashed Totternhoe 6-2 to move up to eighth. Goals came from Josh Douglas-Smith (2), Salam Amoako, Mohammed Ahmed, Daniel Simpson and Demarlo Smith. New Bradwell St Peter though were beaten 5-2 by Pitstone & Ivinghoe.