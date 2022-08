The figures have been published by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and give every League One squad a value.

The website suggests the squad is now worth £8.8m, a jump of 67.8% over the last two week.

Give us your thoughts on these figures on our social media channels.

Related news

Get all your MK Dons news, here

1. Forest Green Rovers £4.01m (+61.8 %) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Morecambe £4.46m (+35.6 %) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Exeter City £4.77m (+278.6 %) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Bristol Rovers £4.95m (+189.5 %) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales