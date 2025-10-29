MK Dons were beaten by Bromley at the weekend to end a four game winning run.placeholder image
New League Two supercomputer predicts final table as MK Dons, Grimsby Town, Gillingham, Crewe Alexandra and the rest fight for promotion

By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:43 GMT
Promotion-chasing MK Dons saw their cracking run of form ended at Bromley.

The 2-1 defeat at Hayes Lane ended a four game winning run to leave the Dons just outside the automatic promotIon places.

Leaders Walsall will again be feeling nervous, with a second successive defeat no doubt reminding their fans of last season’s horrific collapse.

Second-placed Swindon Town have also begun to find the going to tough and are also without a win in three games, while Gillingham are dropping fast after going five games without a win.

Notts County look like they are starting to come good after beating Cambridge United to claim a third win in four games.

At the wrong end of the table, both Newport County and Crawley Town picked up wins to keep up the pressure on Shrewsbury Town and Accrington.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by Compare.bet – thinks the season will finish.

87pts (+23)

1. Salford City

87pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+32)

2. Notts County

85pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+18)

3. Swindon Town

79pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+18)

4. Walsall

79pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

